Recent rains help lower fire danger in parts of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Many areas in the region have seen unseasonable precipitation for July, reducing fire danger to below average levels in parts of Montana.

Meteorologists say this pattern hasn't been seen in this region in about 40 years.

Some areas across North Central Montana and the Golden Triangle received more than two inches of precipitation in July.

This extended moisture, combined with cooler-than-average temperatures, has led to reduced fire danger outlooks in some regions.

"Usually, this time of year, it's just getting worse. There are a lot of reds typically on the outlook; however, the area has been downgraded to green, which is below normal wildland fire outlook," said Jane Fogleman of the National Weather Service.

While this summer's robust moisture across the Northern Rockies and North Central Montana offers a rare mid-season reprieve from wildfire concerns, it doesn't eliminate all risk.

It remains important to stay vigilant and aware, as fire danger could spike again if the rain pattern fades.