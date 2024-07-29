Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest wildfires - July 29 morning update

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

HAMILTON — The Lolo National Forest provided an update on a pair of wildfires on Monday morning.

Missoula Ranger District:

Containment on the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula has increased to 65%. The blaze has burned 2,724 acres and there are 529 people assigned to the blaze. Additional information can be found here.

Plains Ranger District:

The Wilkes Creek Fire is located near Hill 7/Wilkes Creek area, about 8 miles southwest of Thompson Falls. This fire was responded to quickly and had multiple resources keeping the fire to 0.7 acres. The fire is now 100% contained.

Reminder, there are Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in effect for the Lolo National Forest and the fire danger level remains "extreme."

Wildfire Watch
453183514_811723184406734_2845206588782824987_n.jpg

Western Montana News

Air quality alert issued for Ravalli, Granite counties

MTN News
Sullivan Fire

Wildfire Watch

CSKT Division of Fire working 3 fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation

MTN News
07282024 HUHGES POINT FIRE.png

Wildfire Watch

New fire start reported in the Bitterroot National Forest

MTN News
California Wildfires

National News

Crews battle wildfires across the US West and fight to hold containment lines

AP via Scripps News
Wildfire in the Bass Creek area

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest provides wildfire update (July 26)

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Several wildfires reported on Lolo National Forest

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader