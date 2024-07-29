Lolo National Forest wildfires - July 29 morning update

HAMILTON — The Lolo National Forest provided an update on a pair of wildfires on Monday morning.

Missoula Ranger District:

Containment on the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula has increased to 65%. The blaze has burned 2,724 acres and there are 529 people assigned to the blaze. Additional information can be found here.

Plains Ranger District:

The Wilkes Creek Fire is located near Hill 7/Wilkes Creek area, about 8 miles southwest of Thompson Falls. This fire was responded to quickly and had multiple resources keeping the fire to 0.7 acres. The fire is now 100% contained.

Reminder, there are Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in effect for the Lolo National Forest and the fire danger level remains "extreme."