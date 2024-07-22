Watch Now
Miller Peak Fire at 2,481 acres, containment grows to 10%

The cause of the wildfire burning southeast of Missoula remains under investigation
Zach Volheim//MTN News
The Miller Peak Fire is burning southeast of Missoula was first detected on July 14, 2024.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 22, 2024

MISSOULA — Little change is being reported at the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

The blaze has grown to 2,481 acres with containment growing to 10% as of Monday.

Fire managers report much of Sunday's fire activity on the southeastern edge of the fire with spot fires found in the Park Creek area.

There are 674 people, including 19 engines three helicopters, and 17 hand crews, assigned to the fire.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire, which was first spotted on July 14, remains under investigation.

