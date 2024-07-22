Miller Peak Fire at 2,481 acres, containment grows to 10%

MISSOULA — Little change is being reported at the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

The blaze has grown to 2,481 acres with containment growing to 10% as of Monday.

Fire managers report much of Sunday's fire activity on the southeastern edge of the fire with spot fires found in the Park Creek area.

There are 674 people, including 19 engines three helicopters, and 17 hand crews, assigned to the fire.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire, which was first spotted on July 14, remains under investigation.