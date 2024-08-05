Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 73% contained

Miller Peak Fire CMS
MTN News
Miller Peak Fire CMS
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Containment at the 2,724-acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula is at 73% as of Monday morning.

Crews are continuing to cleanup residual fuels on Moccasin Ridge where trees were initially removed to create a fire break during the first few days of the blaze.

071524 MILLER PEAK FIRE MAP

Fire managers also report that crews are continuing to look for and mop up hot spots on the eastern edge of the fire.

There are 122 people, including three engines and a helicopter, assigned to the fire which broke out on July 14.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire remains under investigation.

Wildfire Watch
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire grows to 305, evacuation warnings remain in place

MTN News
grouse fire cooks.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Crews battling Grouse Fire get support from Wise River community

Meagan Thompson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader