Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 73% contained

MISSOULA — Containment at the 2,724-acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula is at 73% as of Monday morning.

Crews are continuing to cleanup residual fuels on Moccasin Ridge where trees were initially removed to create a fire break during the first few days of the blaze.

MTN News

Fire managers also report that crews are continuing to look for and mop up hot spots on the eastern edge of the fire.

There are 122 people, including three engines and a helicopter, assigned to the fire which broke out on July 14.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire remains under investigation.