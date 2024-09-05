Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Railroad Fire, Daly Fire update (Sept. 5)

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted

HAMILTON — The latest update from the Railroad and Daly fires southeast of Hamilton shows a reduction in the number of areas burned.

According to the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, update the Railroad Fire has burned 362 acres while the Daly Fire is at 1,670 acres.

The new numbers mark a reduction from the 1,000 acres and 2,000 acres previously reported.

Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

A section of the Skalkaho Highway remains closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass.

Crews have finished wrapping the Gird Point Lookout tower.

Additionally, snagging operations are continuing along Skalkaho Pass to make sure the road is safe for traffic.

Wildfire Watch
Johnson Fire Map, Ravalli County

Wildfire Watch

Containment grows to 25% at Johnson Fire outside of Sula

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire holds steady, evacuation orders rescinded

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings at Sharrott Creek Fire

MTN News
Mile Marker 104 Fire Dixon

Wildfire Watch

400-acre wildfire near Dixon believed to be human-caused

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings near Johnson Fire

MTN News
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Wildfire Watch

Railroad-Daly Fires burning 3,000 acres southeast of Hamilton

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader