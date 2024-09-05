Railroad Fire, Daly Fire update (Sept. 5)

HAMILTON — The latest update from the Railroad and Daly fires southeast of Hamilton shows a reduction in the number of areas burned.

According to the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, update the Railroad Fire has burned 362 acres while the Daly Fire is at 1,670 acres.

The new numbers mark a reduction from the 1,000 acres and 2,000 acres previously reported.

MTN News

A section of the Skalkaho Highway remains closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass.

Crews have finished wrapping the Gird Point Lookout tower.

Additionally, snagging operations are continuing along Skalkaho Pass to make sure the road is safe for traffic.