Report: Fires have burned 918K acres along Montana-Wyoming border

BILLINGS — Four wildfires burning in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming have burned a total of 918,282 acres, but firefighters say they are gaining as the weather cools.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Birney Post Office at 302 Commercial St. to discuss firefighter efforts for the Flat Rock, Remington, Constitution and House Draw fires, according to a Monday release from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.

Birney was one of the most threatened populated areas by the fires, and ranchers in the area have lost livestock, fencing and grazing land.

Combined, 840 firefighters are fighting the fires, including 24 crews, three helicopters, 78 engines, nine bulldozers and seven water tenders.



Here are some highlights of each fire, according to the incident management team: