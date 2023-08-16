Ridge Fire grows to 3,200 acres, 14% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown from 3,175 acres to 3,249 acres with containment growing to 14% as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Fire managers report there was increased fire behavior on the Ridge fire and the Doris Point fire on Tuesday with a large smoke plume visible. However, the Ridge fire did not see significant fire growth and the containment lines held.

The Doris Point Fire, which started on July 30, 2023, by lightning is located on the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir, is estimated at 763 acres. Fire behavior is increasing, and smoke columns are visible from Colombia Falls to West Glacier due to the hot and dry weather.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier and the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public. Due to the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, an aera closure remains in place.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

There are 485 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.