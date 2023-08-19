Ridge Fire grows to 3,573 acres, 23% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown slightly from 3,474 acres to 3, 573 acres with containment increasing to 23% as of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Fire managers report that the east side of the blaze continues to be the most active.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

Due to the Ridge Fire and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

Fire managers report that the Doris Point Fire has grown from 597 acres to 904 acres.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

There are 659 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.