Ridge Fire holds steady, public meeting planned

HUNGRY HORSE - The Thursday update from the Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse shows the blaze is holding at 2,940 acres and remains 0% contained.

A community meeting with members from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 will be held on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Glacier Bible Camp in Hungry Horse.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier. A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

Fire managers report that due to a cold front that had a wetting rain Wednesday, firefighters were able to take advantage and continue improving perimeter lines on the south and east sides and there was minimal fire activity overnight.

Crews will work Thursday in steep terrain to continue to improve perimeter lines and will also attack the fire on a portion along FS Road #38. On the eastern flank of the fire, weather permitting, aircraft will support ground resources with aerial drops in inaccessible terrain. Dozers and crews will continue to improve indirect lines along FS Road #497 and 590E Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution along Highway 2 as additional resources have arrived at the Ridge Fire and fire equipment will be entering and leaving the roadway.

The following road closures are in effect:



FS Road #38 (East Side Road #38) is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of FS Road #497 (Desert Mountain Road) and East Side Road #38.

FS Road #895 (West Side South Fork Road #895) is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

West Side South Fork Road #895 from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground. Pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

There is also an area closure in effect due to the Ridge Fire. Click here for more information.

There are 277 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.