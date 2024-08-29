Sharrott Creek Fire at 1,300 acres, remains 0% contained

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville has grown to little more than 1,300 acres and remains 0% contained as of Thursday morning.

Fire managers report crews spent Wednesday assessing the situation along the eastern side of the blaze following Tuesday's windy weather. Additionally, air crews worked to check the fire’s spread into the Silverthorne drainage by dropping buckets of water.



Crews are working on structure protection for homes closest to the eastern edge of the Sharrott Creek Fire, installing water pumps and hoses. Firefighters will continue to patrol the affected neighborhoods during night shifts, according to the Thursday update.

The evacuation orders and warnings issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in place.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:



West of the intersection of Kootenai Creek Road and Timber Trail, including homes on Timber Trail.

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including homes on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of Saint Marys Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.

West of the east side of Sharrot Hill Loop.

West of Salish Trail.

West of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road and Salish Trail.

West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop.

Officials are asking non-fire personnel to stay out of the evacuated neighborhoods so "firefighters can safely do their jobs without interference," the update states.

A recorded message is available on the Ravalli County Emergency Operation Center line at 406-375-6650. Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office App to receive information regarding evacuation orders and changes.

People are also encouraged to register with Hyper-Link to receive emergency notifications from the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management.

There are 475 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked blaze which broke out on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.