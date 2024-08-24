Sharrott Creek Fire holds at 1,600 acres, Red Cross shelter set up

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire outside of Stevensville is holding at 1,600 acres as of Saturday morning.

Evacuation orders issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in effect and the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the LDS Church at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road.



The following areas remain under an evacuation order:

Kootenai Creek, west of the intersection of Timber Trail, to include residences on Timber Trail.

The west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, to include residences on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane west of Saint Mary's Road.

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road.

Information trailers have been set up in the parking lot of Super 1 Foods and the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Services has set up an information line at 406-375-6650.

Evacuees who need places for their animals to stay can contact the Bitterroot Animal Rescue Coalition at 406-363-5311.

The blaze was sparked by lightning on Friday afternoon. There are currently 100 firefighters responding to the fire with additional resources on the way to the scene.

The Red Cross shelter was set up on Friday night and offers food and a place to stay. However, showers are not available. Resources for medications and mental health services will be provided.

Families who need services may also call the Montana Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS.

The below information is from the Montana Red Cross:





WHAT TO BRING:







Your safety is most important – grab your loved ones and get out of harm’s way.







However, if you do have time to pack, please consider bringing these items:



Bedding

Clothing

Medications

Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket and toys

Your emergency kit Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should wildfire occur in your area.







Follow the steps below to keep your family safe:



Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html

www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood. If an evacuation is imminent:



Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information. Download the Red Cross emergency app.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles. Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

People are urged to sign up for the Ravalli County Sheriff's App for the latest information about the Sharrott Creek Fire. The Big Sky Horse Park in Missoula is offering stalls for horses.