Sharrott Creek Fire near 3,200 acres, 36% contained outside of Stevensville

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the Sharrott Creek Fire
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville is at 3,193 acres and remains 36% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze. Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for the latest evacuation information.

Fire activity in the Sharrott Creek drainage at 8,200 feet continues to burn pockets of fuel toward the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness, according to fire managers.

Some structure protection measures (pumps and hoses) have been removed along the southeastern edge of the fire perimeter.

There are currently 352 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek Fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

