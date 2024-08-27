Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville burning 1,130 acres

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville has now burned 1,130 acres and remains 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

A Northern Rockies Incident Management Team has taken over management of the lightning-sparked blaze.

A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Stevensville High School gym to discuss firefighting efforts.

Fire managers report that protection planning for homes along the eastern edge of the fire is continuing.

The western part of the fire is burning in remote, rugged terrain in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

The previously issued evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in the area of the fire.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:



West of the intersection of Kootenai Creek Road and Timber Trail, including homes on Timber Trail.

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including homes on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of Saint Marys Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.

West of the east side of Sharrot Hill Loop.

West of Salish Trail.

West of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road and Salish Trail.

West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop.

A Red Cross shelter remains open for evacuees at the Latter Day Saints Church at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road in Stevensville.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is working to provide additional security in the evacuated areas and will have deputies available for notifications on Tuesday night if the fire conditions require them.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents of the evacuated to move out Tuesday in anticipation of active fire behavior.