Sinkhole fire burning near Dixon fully contained

DIXON — Fire managers report that a wildfire burning in Sanders County has been fully contained.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Sinkhole Fire, which is located five miles west of Dixon is fully contained and access is now open to all roads.

Fire officials are asking the public be aware of fire equipment and traffic in the area.

The blaze -- which is burning near the Flathead River -- is 316 acres and 100% contained.

The Sinkhole Fire was reported at 2:45 on Wednesday and was sparked by railroad work in the area.