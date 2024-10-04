Smoke being seen from Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — Activity from the Sharrott Creek Fire outside of Stevensville is being seen Friday from U.S. Highway 93.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports smoke will continue to be seen as high winds persist throughout Friday.

The wildfire is being managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team with 15 people assigned to the fire.

The Bitterroot National Forest provided the following information on Friday afternoon:



The fire has become more active today with critical fire weather consisting of low relative humidities and gusty southwest winds up to 40 mph associated with a cold front passage.

Expect to see increased activity throughout the afternoon as the active portion of the fire continues to burn back into the main body of the fire above the St. Mary’s Trailhead. There is currently no threat to values at risk in the Bitterroot Valley.

Firefighters are continuing to reinforce existing containment lines and complete suppression repair activities on private property.

Road, trail and area closures remain in effect for the St. Mary’s face.

A social media post notes Over the past 3 days on the Sharrott Creek Fire there was minimal fire activity has been seen over the past three days with the blaze growing one to two acres per day west of the St. Mary’s Trailhead near the wilderness boundary.

The wildfire has burned a little over 3,200 acres since being sparked by lightning on August 23.