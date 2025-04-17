U.S. Forest Service Northern Region announces hiring of firefighters

MISSOULA — The U.S. Forest Service Northern Region is hiring permanent wildland firefighters for upcoming fire season to serve across Montana, north Idaho, North Dakota, and northwestern South Dakota.

Positions include fire engine operators, fire management officers, forestry aids and technicians, handcrew members, helitack crew members, hotshot crew members and smokejumpers.

Job information — including duty locations, pay plans, pay levels and application details — can be found on the Forest Service Careers webpage. Applications can be submitted at USAJobs.gov between April 14 and April 24, 2025.

Application and resume preparation tips and guidelines, including step-by-step instructions and on-demand webinars, are available on the How to Apply webpage.

Any U.S. citizen or national who is at least 18 years of age can apply. The USFS notes managers will use a Direct Hire Authority to hire applicants, which means veterans' preference "and traditional rating and ranking of applicants do not apply."

"New hires will increase the agency’s capacity to prepare for catastrophic wildfire, implement fire prevention and active forest management strategies, and respond effectively to wildfire emergencies to safeguard lives, property, and natural resources," a news release states.