From tragedy to legacy: Robert's Run returns Saturday as a major community event

HAMILTON — What started as an impromptu memorial has grown into one of Hamilton's largest community events, honoring a young boy whose tragic death sparked a movement for safer streets.

WATCH: Hamilton Run Honors 9-Year-Old While Building Safer Streets and Trails for All

Hamilton Run Honors 9-Year-Old While Building Safer Streets for All

The 8th annual Robert's Run takes place this Saturday, August 1, in Hamilton, with up to 1,300 participants expected to honor the memory of 9-year-old Robert, who was struck and killed by a car near his home in 2019.

The day after Robert's funeral, about 200 high school runners and community members gathered for what would become the first Robert's Run. Since then, the event has grown exponentially while maintaining its mission of community safety and connection.

"Robert had a great curiosity. He always had that smirk on his face that said, 'Let's try this. Let's do this,'" said Alyce Leonardi, Robert's mother. "And I think just with that gleam in his eye, the community just continues to show up to support us every year."

MTN NEWS "Robert had a great curiosity. He always had that smirk on his face that said, 'Let's try this. Let's do this,'" said Alyce Leonardi, Robert's mother. "And I think just with that gleam in his eye, the community just continues to show up to support us every year."

"Over the last 5 years we've been able to donate to various nonprofit organizations, schools, even the city of Hamilton, with basketball hoops, just projects that enhance children's activities, getting outside, providing organizations a little bit of extra funding where it might not be as readily available," Leonardi said.

The Play Like Robert Foundation has donated more than $140,000 over the past five years to schools and community projects, with a major focus on creating safer paths for children and families.

LEONARDI FAMILY, MTN NEWS The event is open to everyone, and registration remains open to both runners and walkers up until the race starts Saturday at 6:00 AM. The event begins and ends at Hamilton High School, offering multiple distance options for participants of all fitness levels.

"It's not even just kids, but adults, walkers, bikers, runners," Leonardi explained. "And hopefully by about 2028, 2029 we'll have about a 3 to 3.5 mile trail system that will take people all the way from this side of the Bitterroot to downtown."

This year's race ambassador is 2020 Olympic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs, who is speaking this Friday night at Hamilton High School.

The event is open to everyone, and registration remains open to both runners and walkers up until the race starts Saturday at 6:00 AM. The event begins and ends at Hamilton High School, offering multiple distance options for participants of all fitness levels.

The foundation continues Robert's legacy of bringing people together while working toward safer streets and recreational opportunities throughout the Bitterroot Valley.

https://runsignup.com/Race/RobertsRun/Page/NewPage

