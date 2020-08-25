AMBER Alert canceled; Columbia Falls baby found safe

A Columbia Falls baby who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office located baby Lucas James Warner on Tuesday morning and he is safe.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian told MTN News that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received information that someone had dropped Andrew Warner, babysitter Hayli Emerson and 6-month-old Lucas in the area of Wee Lake near Trego.

Once law enforcement made contact with Warner and Emerson Sheriff Heino says that it was determined they were camping in the area.

Child Protective Services has taken custody of Lucas.

Sheriff Heino explained to MTN that there originally was no court or judge order filed against Warner that would prevent him from having contact with Lucas.

Therefore, Sheriff Heino said it will be very challenging to criminal charge Warner with any crime, unless he directly violated an official order.

Lucas was taken on Saturday in Columbia Falls.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.