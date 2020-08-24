Aunt of missing 6-month-old speaks out

On Saturday, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News that law enforcement received a call from mom Rylee Jackson about a missing 6-month-old boy named Lucas Warner.

Maycee Domph, Warner's aunt, told MTN News that the family just wants Lucas home safely.

"You just never think those things are going to happen to your family," said Domph. "Until something like that does, it's definitely scary, but it's definitely eye-opening that the world can be an evil place."

Heino explained that law enforcement believes this kidnapping was planned by Warner's non-custodial father, Andrew Warner, and babysitter Hayli Emerson. An initial AMBER Alert was sent out late Saturday evening.

Right now, law enforcement is looking for a late 1990-2000's white Chevy extended cab pickup with unknown license plates. Lucas Warner was last seen in Columbia Falls Saturday afternoon.

"We got a call from a mother who had returned home and her baby was missing at that point. It originally got called in as a kidnapping," said Heino. "When law enforcement got on scene it was determined that the biological father was actually the one that took the child. And the babysitter that was there was most likely with him."

Law enforcement is working quickly on many leads with multiple counties in Montana to find Lucas. According to the initial AMBER Alert, possible destinations included the Bob Marshall Wilderness, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

And Domph has a message for Andrew Warner and Emerson.

"Please bring Lucas to safety. Please don't involve him in this," said Domph. "Just make the right choice and bring him home where he belongs."

If you have any information, call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5600 and ask to speak with a detective. Lucas Warner's family has a Facebook page called "Finding Lucas" to help share information about his whereabouts.

