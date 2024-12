WHITEFISH — It’s the official kickoff to the holiday season in Whitefish as the annual Christmas Stroll rolls through downtown on Friday, December 13.

The Christmas Stroll includes live holiday music, visits with Santa, and tree-lighting ceremonies.

Additional highlights include dance performances, wagon rides, caroling and a gingerbread house-making contest.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.