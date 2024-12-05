Annual Downtown Holiday Stroll brings Christmas spirit, live reindeer to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Downtown Kalispell will be full of holiday cheer on Friday for the annual Holiday Stroll and Christmas tree lighting.

The event, which is put on by the Kalispell Downtown Association, looks to bring the holiday spirit to Kalispell.

Downtown shops will have live music, activities, hot cocoa and cookies and much more — including live reindeer at Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.

“It's the Christmas season. They kind of fall into that category of, you know, joy, happiness, bringing something different to the Flathead. So that's why we bring them here,” said Adam Mills who's a partner at Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.

New this year, Kalispell Parks and Recreation will have a holiday pop-up market in Depot Park. The Holiday Stroll is a magical event for the whole family.

“You know what? It's just really festive. it brings just [a] small town feel. You're on Main Street, things going on, lots of people, excitement, just the holiday season,” said Mills.

The Holiday Stroll will take place on December 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Tree lighting will take place in Depot Park at 7p.m.

Another activity during the Holiday Stroll is the Festival of Trees which takes place on the second floor of the KM Building.

Local businesses donate trees for people to bid on and take home with proceeds from the event going to Lighthouse Christian Hone and Postpartum Resource Group.