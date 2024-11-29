Annual Polson 'Turkey Trot' supports food bank

POLSON — It’s an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Polson as hundreds of runners get together to support the Polson Food Bank.

“The atmosphere, people are happy, it’s a holiday so it really is one of our really fun days,” said Race Organizer Lauren Arnold.

It was a joyful morning in Polson as Polson Running put on its annual 5K Turkey trot.

“We take a five dollar donation for each runner and that goes straight to the food bank, everything that we get here is going to go straight to the food bank," Arnold said. "So, it’s a great for us to support our food bank during the holiday season."

Running the race this year was Polson high school’s Morgan Delaney.

She just won the state championship in cross country as a sophomore.

“I’ve done it ever since I was really little, like I’ve lived here since I was four, probably done it basically ever since it started." Delaney said. "I don’t know when it started, it’s kind of just a family tradition of ours."

Morgan was running the race in support of her running club Mission Mountain Mercury.

They will be representing Polson when they travel to Indiana to compete in nationals.

Morgan is thankful for her dad and running coach Jason Delaney’s ongoing support.

“My dad just always bringing us out here because he was like the runner of Polson," Morgan Delaney said. "So him bringing us out here, having us do these runs, I feel like it helped us all kind of fall in love with the sport, all of my siblings. And now we all run.”

Arnold said they are always looking to add fun surprises for future turkey trots.

“I really would like to pardon a turkey if anybody wants to bring a turkey next year," Arnold said. "I can pardon it before the race that would be awesome, so happy Thanksgiving.”

