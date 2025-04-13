Baby goats pay special visit to Logan Health's Brendan House

KALISPELL — Once a year, residents at Logan Health’s Brendan House, an assisted living facility in Kalispell receive a special therapy session from baby goats.

Six one-week old baby goats paid a special visit to Logan Health’s Brendan House, saying hello to their new friends.

Brendan House Director of Nursing Shilo Fritz raises goats on her family farm in Kalispell and brings the new babies in each spring.

“The residents all year-round ask me when kidding season is and when the goats are coming in, so they come in, they love to hold them, lots of smiles,” said Fritz.

Fritz said the baby goats often bring back memories for residents who grew up on a farm.

Such was the case for Billie Adams, her mom raised goats on her family farm in New Jersey.

“He’s adorable, look at you just look at you, you are a cutie,” said Adams.

Fritz said giving residents a smile and a laugh is the best gift of all.

“Just touching them, holding them, hearing them, is all joy to them,” said Fritz.