Super Bowl Sunday brings Patriots, Seahawks fans together in Kalispell

KALISPELL — While Montana might not have its own football team, Super Bowl Sunday remains a massive event with watch parties all throughout the Flathead Valley.

Many people gathered to drink beer, hang out with friends and watch who will be victorious between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The majority of fans are rooting for the "hometown team" Seahawks.

"We gonna win this! Seahawks all day long!" said Samuel Mann, a Seahawks fan.

But there was representation from Patriots fans, as longtime fan Noelle Baldwin stood out from the crowd in red, white and blue.

"Got my old Gronk Jersey on!" Baldwin said.

Baldwin is a former Patriots season ticket holder and one of the few New England fans in the Flathead, but she's not worried about being in a Seattle-dominated area for the big game.

"Well I'm East Coast. I'm Jersey, I'm Boston so I have enough attitude to get through the day," Baldwin said.

Kalispell has another reason to root for the Seahawks — one of their own. Patrick O'Connell, a Kalispell native and Glacier High School alumni, is playing in the biggest game in the country.

Samuel Mann not only played on the same Glacier team as O'Connell, but the same position as well.

"I couldn't be more happy for the guy. He's a close friend, I lived right down the street from him growing up as a child and he's a good friend of mine," Mann said.

Mann believes O'Connell is the Seahawks' good luck charm.

"I just know the Seahawks will win because they have Patty O.C.!" Mann said.

One thing is clear - Flathead natives believe it will be a close game no matter what.

"Seahawks will come out on top, but I'll never doubt the Patriots, Bob Kraft, so I'll go 31-24, Hawks," Stephen Zukow said.