'March for Migration with Dignity' calls for immigration enforcement changes

MISSOULA — The “March for Migration with Dignity” brought Missoulians out for a vigil on Sunday, in honor of those who have died in the custody of or while protesting immigration enforcement over the past year.

The group was organized by the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. They walked from the church, located just off of the Hip Strip, across the Beartracks Bridge to the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse Downtown.

Many held signs, including 42 with names, countries and death dates. They said those were to honor 42 people who have died in ICE detention facilities or in a manner involving enforcement agents since the Trump Administration took office.

At the courthouse, the group prayed and attendees read the 42 names, laying each sign down next to candles.

Organizer Jesse Jaeger, on the church’s social concerns committee, said it was a chance for Missoulians of all faiths to bear witness to what they feel is unjust treatment of migrants.

“I go to church with lots of these people every day. I think it's powerful,” he said. “I personally have friends who are migrants, friends who are temporary protective status, people who had legal status here for years and are losing that status now and are threatened with violence and being deported. It feels so great to have folks standing with me and with us.”

The Trump Administration has said their immigration policies are in response to unprecedented numbers of migrants and migrants committing crimes in the United States.

Attendees of Sunday’s march signed a letter, which they intend to send to Montana’s federal delegation, asking them to call for immigration reform.