Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, February 9, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

An investigation is underway into a fatal officer-involved shooting after a suspect allegedly threatened bar patrons with a gun at the Sunshine Station in Philipsburg on Sunday. The suspect was shot and killed after pointing a gun at an officer following a brief pursuit on Highway 1, according to the Montana Attorney General's Office. (Read the full story)

On Sunday, Missoulians marched from Holy Spirit Episcopal Church to the federal courthouse — holding signs with names of 42 people who organizers said have died in ICE detention facilities or involving enforcement agents since the Trump administration took office. The "March for Migration with Dignity" ended with prayers and attendees reading the names of those who died. (Read the full story)

Flathead Valley football fans gathered at the Glacier Park VFW in Kalispell to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, with many rooting for the Seahawks because of a local connection. Kalispell native and Glacier High School alumni Patrick O'Connell was playing in the biggest game of his career, giving hometown fans extra reason to cheer for Seattle. (Read the full story)