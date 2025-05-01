Watch Now
Blankenship Bridge erosion prevention project completed

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead National Forest and local partners have officially completed the Blankenship Bridge erosion prevention project.

The $750,000 project was completed to help stabilize the bridge while enhancing habitat for native cutthroat and bull trout.

A 1965 flood collapsed the bridge, making it more susceptible to damage and erosion over time.

Crews installed woody debris to provide a habitat for fish, planted native willows to stabilize the riverbank, and employed more modern stabilization techniques.

The two-month project also adhered to strict seasonal timing to protect migrating bull trout.

