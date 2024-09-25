Blankenship Bridge north of Columbia Falls to close for construction

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Blankenship Bridge north of Columbia Falls will be closed to all traffic on Friday.

The closure comes after a summer inspection by the Montana Department of Transportation determined the span needed repairs.

A 5-ton weight limit was placed on the bridge.

Crews will be repairing the bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 27, and the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

The repairs are anticipated to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will then be reopened.

A Helena-based contractor will be performing the estimated $6,775 repairs on a cracked beam.

MDT will conduct a follow-up evaluation of the bridge in October with a potential reassessment of the current weight restriction.

Alternate routes across the Flathead River are available and drivers should plan extra travel time.

Travelers heading towards Glacier National Park can use the Camas Bridge.

The Hungry Horse Bridge just outside of Columbia Falls is another alternate route.