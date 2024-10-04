Brief power outage planned for Friday in Lakeside

KALISPELL — A brief power outage that had been planned for October 7 in the Lakeside has been moved up to Friday.

Flathead Electric Cooperative says the outage will happen at around lunchtime and updates will be posted at flatheadelectric.com as well as on FEC’s social media channels.

The power outage is expected to last less than five minutes and will allow FEC to finalize a maintenance project on the distribution system ahead of Friday afternoon’s expected high winds.

Approximately 2,900 Lakeside area FEC members will be impacted by the outage.