CASA for Kids Flathead County is making Christmas magic for foster kids

KALISPELL — Christmas morning is an exciting time for kids when they wake up and see the presents under the tree and one non-profit in Kalispell is helping make Christmas morning magical for foster children.

CASA for Kids Flathead County has been making Christmas magic for over 20 years with its annual gift drive.

CASA trains advocates for children in foster care and currently has 117 children in care.

Children write a list of things they need for Christmas and CASA gets the donation and gives it to the foster family to wrap and put under the tree.

CASA suggests kids ask for something they want, need, can wear and read as well as experiences to have with their foster family.

“We really feel like the foster families are the boots on the ground on a daily basis with those kids, and what we're trying to do is just make sure that that family is stabilized and that they are supported during this really challenging season,” said CASA for Kids Flathead County executive director Cindy Basnett.

There are still children waiting for their Christmas lists to be filled and CASA is also accepting monetary donations for their year-end giving drive.

You can call CASA for Kids Flathead County at 406-755-7208 if you wish to participate in the gift drive or donate.