Cleanup continues after oil sheen seen on Whitefish River

WHITEFISH – We have follow up coverage on an oil sheen that was recently spotted on the Whitefish River near the BNSF Railyard in Whitefish.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reports there is no measurable amount of "oil" or petroleum in the river, but a sheen has been detected in the groundwater.

Kevin Stone with DEQ says it appears the impacts to the river are confined to a small area. He added that BNSF is working to identify the source of the leak.

A fence has been installed in the water along with a temporary coffer dam around the impacted soil at the shoreline to cut off the sheen from the river itself, according to DEQ.

A vacuum and excavation truck are removing the impacted sediments with DEQ saying the impacts are confined to that specific area.

Trails in the area remain closed to the public.