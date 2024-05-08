Columbia Falls High School to get new roof after building reserve levy approved

COLUMBIA FALLS — Tuesday's election was a success for Columbia Falls High School.

Voters approved both the general funds and building reserve levy which means the high school will be getting a new roof.

The building reserve is for $2.75 million for two years while the high school general fund levy will be a permanent levy for $157,000 a year.



Columbia Falls School District Superintendent Cory Dziowgo says now that the levy has passed, construction will begin on the roof as soon as possible with the hope of having it finished before next school year.

The voter turnout for this election was 40%, which is much higher than typically seen in Columbia Falls.

Voters did not pass the elementary general funds levy request on Tuesday.