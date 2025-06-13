Humane Society of Northwest Montana hosting signature fundraiser for the summer

KALISPELL — The Humane Society of Northwest Montana is hosting a Summer Shindig on Saturday to help fundraise for the operating expenses for the shelter.

The Shindig is free to attend and will offer food and games for people of all ages, along with raffle prizes from businesses and donors across northwestern Montana.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going toward the shelter and the other half to the winner.

Humane Society of Northwest Montana’s Director Mia Malone says this shelter relies heavily on donations from the community.

“This is our signature fundraiser, and this helps us to keep our doors open,” Malone said. “It costs us about $150,000 a year in operating expenses, and this helps us to continue our mission and save animals' lives in the Flathead Valley.”

More information about the Summer Shindig and where to donate to the Humane Society of Northwest Montana can be found here.