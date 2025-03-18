Dog seizure impacting Flathead County Animal Shelter, other shelters helping out

KALISPELL — Several Montana animal shelters have stepped up after 27 dogs were recently seized from a home in Coram.

The dogs were seized and taken to the Flathead County Animal Shelter (FCAS) after the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on March 13. Shelter staff are continuing to check each of the seized dogs and provide needed medical care.

FCAS reached out to animal shelters across the state and 16 adoptable animals were transferred to make room for the dogs that were seized. The Humane Society of Western Montana, the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and the Stafford Animal Shelter have stepped to help.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook One of the dogs that was seized in Coram on Thursday, March 13, 2025, due to unsanitary conditions.

However, even with the help of other shelters, FCAS is still responsible for the care of 27 dogs involved as well as 10 adoptable dogs remain at the shelter.

The large number of animals in the shelter and the extra attention they need has prompted FCAS to not accept owner surrenders at this time. However, the shelter is continuing to accept animals brought to them through Flathead County Animal Control.

“We cannot disclose any additional information about the case, as it is actively being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. With that being said, we would like to extend our greatest thanks to our fellow shelters across the state, Flathead Shelter Friends, and the public for their support throughout this difficult situation.” - Flathead County Animal Shelter Division Manager Austin Hicks

The Flathead County Animal Shelter can not adopt out any of the dogs involved in the case at this time because they are considered to be part of an active investigation.

People who want to help the animals can donate to Flathead Shelter Friends, which is a local non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for shelter animals. All donations will go directly towards the care of the seized dogs while they are staying in the shelter.

Flathead Shelter Friends can be reached at 406-890-0459 or at flatheadshelterfriends501c@gmail.com.