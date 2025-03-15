Watch Now
Flathead Sheriff rescues 27 dogs from unsanitary conditions

Authorities also found one deceased dog
One of the dogs was seized in Coram on Thursday, March 13, 2025, due to unsanitary conditions.
CORAM — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Coram on Thursday, leading to the rescue of 27 live dogs and the discovery of a deceased puppy.

The animals were found in unsanitary and uninhabitable conditions, with limited access to food, water, and veterinary care, according to the Flathead Sheriff.

All rescued dogs are currently being cared for at the Flathead County Animal Shelter, where they will receive necessary medical treatment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Community members interested in supporting the welfare of these animals can reach out directly to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for ways to help.

Additional information about the case will be released as it becomes available.

