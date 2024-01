KALISPELL — A section of Hodgson Road in the Whitefish area has been reopened to traffic.

Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek to near Whitefish Stage Road was closed due to winter weather on Wednesday.

The Flathead County Roads Department will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and will post updates to Flathead.mt.gov as needed.

The same section of Hodgson Road was closed last week due to severe winter weather.