Flathead County road to close once again due to winter weather

KALISPELL — A section of Hodgson Road in the Whitefish area will be closing on Wednesday afternoon.

Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek to near Whitefish Stage Road is scheduled to be shut down between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. as high winds with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.



The gates will be lowered and residents are asked to avoid the area, a social media post states.

The Flathead County Roads Department believes they can begin plowing late Thursday or Friday morning to clear the area, depending upon weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Missoula is warning that whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Roadways may become impassable due to blowing and drifting snow.

A blizzard warning in effect from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday for the Fathead and Mission valleys.

The same section of Hodgson Road was closed last week due to severe winter weather.