Swan Valley community members now have a framework for how the area may develop

CONDON — Across rural Montana, including the Swan Valley, a movement has been gaining traction. That movement consists of community members coming together to create plans that try to steer the development of the land around them.

The Missoula County Commissioners approved the Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan last week, a plan that revolves around community values that sets the framework for how development might be steered in the future.

“It's a great tool. It's extensive. It takes a lot of time. It requires a lot of input, but, I think from our perspective, we're super thrilled that the commissioners did approve it,” said Helene Michaels, a Swan Valley community member.

The Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan encompasses roughly 250,00 acres, covering an area from the Northern county line to Rainy Lake.

A board of community planners drafted the update to their 1996 plan for over 18 months, distributing surveys to individual households to find common values.

Michaels, who was on the community planning board, said that over the 18 months there was a lot of discussion and compromise over what would ultimately be included in the plan.

Michaels said that the plan they ended up with was a true representation of the community when they finally brought it forth for approval.

“It was very refreshing to see our core values, which really is, we want to remain a rural community, is key. We want small family-run businesses. No question about it. We also want that clean air, clean water, healthy forest, abundant wildlife. It is what makes this place magical,” Michaels said.

Micahaels also said that the journey is not over however, as the neighborhood plan only sets a framework.

From here, both the community and county planners will work together to craft regulations that best suit the plan.