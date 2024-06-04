Watch Now
Flathead voters flock to polling places to vote in Montana Primary Election

Voters across the Flathead are pouring in to voting locations to cast their ballots and show support for the candidates they hope to see win.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 04, 2024

KALISPELL — Voters across the Flathead are pouring into voting locations to cast their ballots and show support for the candidates they hope to see win.

Supporters of candidates for bigger races such as senator and governor can be seen holding signs and waving to those passing by in the spirit of primary election day.

Voters can drop off their ballot or vote in person at multiple locations across the Flathead including the fairgrounds until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Voters will be voting for state and national leaders as well as for the Flathead County Commission, the Clerk of District Courts, local government reviews and a spot on the Flathead Conservation District Board.

Below are the polling locations across the Flathead:

Columbia Falls

  • Bad Rock Fire Hall, Precinct: 17, 18
  • Columbia Falls Senior Center, Precinct: 2, 8, 9, 10

Bigfork

  • Bethany Lutheran Church, Precinct: 46, 53, 54, 55

Kalispell

  • Flathead County Fairgrounds, Precinct: 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25-34, 36, 37, 42, 43, 44, 47-52
  • Smith Valley Fire Hall, Precinct: 35, 41, 45

Whitefish

  • First Baptist Church, Precinct: 3, 22, 24
  • Whitefish Armory, Precinct: 6, 11, 12, 13
  • Whitefish Community Center, Precinct: 4, 5, 7

Lakeside

  • Lakeside QRV, Precinct: 38, 39, 40

Marion

  • Marion Fire Hall, Precinct: 1

Martin City

  • Martin City Fire, Precinct: 14, 56
