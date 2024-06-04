Flathead voters flock to polling places to vote in Montana Primary Election

KALISPELL — Voters across the Flathead are pouring into voting locations to cast their ballots and show support for the candidates they hope to see win.

Supporters of candidates for bigger races such as senator and governor can be seen holding signs and waving to those passing by in the spirit of primary election day.

Voters can drop off their ballot or vote in person at multiple locations across the Flathead including the fairgrounds until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Voters will be voting for state and national leaders as well as for the Flathead County Commission, the Clerk of District Courts, local government reviews and a spot on the Flathead Conservation District Board.

Below are the polling locations across the Flathead:

Columbia Falls



Bad Rock Fire Hall, Precinct: 17, 18

Columbia Falls Senior Center, Precinct: 2, 8, 9, 10

Bigfork



Bethany Lutheran Church, Precinct: 46, 53, 54, 55

Kalispell



Flathead County Fairgrounds, Precinct: 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25-34, 36, 37, 42, 43, 44, 47-52

Smith Valley Fire Hall, Precinct: 35, 41, 45

Whitefish



First Baptist Church, Precinct: 3, 22, 24

Whitefish Armory, Precinct: 6, 11, 12, 13

Whitefish Community Center, Precinct: 4, 5, 7

Lakeside



Lakeside QRV, Precinct: 38, 39, 40

Marion



Marion Fire Hall, Precinct: 1

Martin City