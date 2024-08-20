Glacier High School Activities Director asks for 'prayers from community' after lightning strike incident

KALISPELL — Three people were stuck by lightning at a Glacier High School boy's soccer practice on Monday night.

“Our boy's soccer team was practicing yesterday afternoon, and there was some lightning that had hit in our area, and our teams had been removed from the field. Coaches were monitoring the situation in terms of lightning and whatnot, and after 30-plus minutes, there was no longer any lightning, they proceeded back out on the field," said Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy. "And shortly thereafter lightning struck, we had two athletes and a coach who were struck in some fashion by lightning.”

All three people who were struck by lightning were transported to the hospital. One athlete and an assistant coach are responsive and remain at Logan Health while another athlete remains in the ICU.



Boys soccer team head coach Ryan Billiet was the first to begin life-saving measures including using an AED.

“It was our coach who started those, and that was followed up by our trainer, and then other folks with the police and with the fire department, and they were doing everything they could to take care of the young man and care for him,” said Dennehy.

Several teams were practicing on the fields at the time of the incident. Coaches were following the storm protocol that the school has in place that states activities can resume 30 minutes after the lightning has cleared the area.

It was determined by coaches monitoring weather radars that the storm had passed but then lightning struck again.

MTN News Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy

“Our message has been that number one, we care about them and we want to take great care of them. Number two, that their coaches have been well trained and prepared for emergencies," Dennehy said. "And the third thing is if they need any assistance with our guidance and counseling services as well as our administrative and coaching folks to support them."

Counseling services will be available for people impacted by this incident through the school. Soccer practice will resume Tuesday evening and coaches will also be available to speak with the athletes.

The conditions of the coach and two athletes aren't being released at this time, but Dennehy says they are hopeful.

“You know, I think the biggest thing is we're just grateful for our first responders. Just tremendous, tremendous support And we would ask for the prayers of our community, to take care of our young people and that all will be well,” said Dennehy.

We will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as they become available.