Several people struck by lightning at Glacier High School

KALISPELL — Several people were struck by lightning on Monday evening at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN it's believed three people were hit by lightning and that one person was critically hurt.

Venezio says the Kalispell police and fire departments responded to the school at approximately 5:45 p.m.

KPD did not have the ages of the people who were hit by lightning,

Police say the people were playing soccer at the time of the incident, but could not confirm if it was a school sanctioned event.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.