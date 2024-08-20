Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Several people struck by lightning at Glacier High School

Glacier High School
MTN News file
Glacier High School in Kalispell
Glacier High School
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — Several people were struck by lightning on Monday evening at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN it's believed three people were hit by lightning and that one person was critically hurt.

Venezio says the Kalispell police and fire departments responded to the school at approximately 5:45 p.m.

KPD did not have the ages of the people who were hit by lightning,

Police say the people were playing soccer at the time of the incident, but could not confirm if it was a school sanctioned event.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

More local news from KPAX
Lolo sidewalk done

Missoula County

Sidewalk construction to Lolo School finished

Emily Brown
United Way backpacks

Positively Montana

United Way & Missoula Chevrolet team up, bringing 800 backpacks to kids in need

Emily Brown
Evergreen sidewalks

Back to School

Evergreen School District sidewalks nearly complete

Kiana Wilson
C Falls high

Back to School

Numerous Northwest Montana schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch

MTN News
Daly Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (Aug. 19, 2024)

MTN News
2024 University of Montana Move In Day

Missoula County

University of Montana kicks off move-in day in Missoula

Zach Volheim

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader