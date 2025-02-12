Glacier National Park timed-entry vehicle reservations applications begin Thursday

WEST GLACIER — If you're planning a trip to Glacier National Park this summer then it’s time to get ready!

Timed-entry vehicle reservations open on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The reservations are required from June 13 to September 28, 2025, for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork. The time blocks run in two-hour increments.

The reservations go fast so reserve when you can. You can click here on Thursday to make a reservation.

New in 2025, the park will be piloting timed entry reservations for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork. Visitors will enter the park according to the time block they have reserved and can remain in the park for as long as they like on the day of their reservation.

Visitors who miss their reserved time block can enter after 3 p.m. Multiple time blocks will be available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

More detailed information about timed-vehicle entry at Glacier National Park can be found here.