Glacier National Park announces entry vehicle reservation plans for 2025

Glacier National Park is once again planning to implement a pilot vehicle reservation system in 2025.

It will be in effect for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork between June 13 and Sept. 28, 2025.

Park officials note reservations will be required from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter reservation areas without a reservation before or after reservation hours.

Visitors can begin making advance reservations on February 12, 2025.

New in 2025, the park will be piloting timed entry reservations for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork. Visitors will enter the park according to the time block they have reserved and can remain in the park for as long as they like on the day of their reservation.

Visitors who miss their reserved time block can enter after 3 p.m. Multiple time blocks will be available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“In 2025 we are continuing successful measures from the 2024 season, including access to Apgar Village, Two Medicine, and the East Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road outside of the vehicle reservation system. Within that successful framework we are going to try timed entry to see if we can minimize congestion, optimize visitor arrival, and improve visitor experiences,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “Timed entry has proven to be a valuable tool in other popular national parks and should reduce congestion and wait times at the West Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road.”

The following information is being provided by Glacier National Park:

West Entrance

One timed entry reservation per vehicle will be required to travel Going-to-the-Sun Road beyond the Apgar Village area from June 13 through September 28, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation. Like previous years, visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations can access their intended service within the Going-to-the-Sun Road reservation area with proof of their reservation. Only commercial reservations that originate beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint and west of Logan Pass will provide entry in place of a vehicle reservation.

As a reminder, lodging, camping (including Fish Creek and Apgar campgrounds), and commercial activity reservations originating in Apgar will not provide access beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint.

North Fork

One timed entry reservation per vehicle will be required at the Polebridge entrance station from June 13 through September 28, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation. A reservation is not required to access the community of Polebridge which is located outside the park entrance.

Two Medicine Valley and St. Mary

As in 2024, vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Two Medicine Valley or the St. Mary entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road in 2025. Entry may be temporarily restricted at certain times of day (typically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) when areas become too congested. Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback rides, guided hikes) in these areas will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.

Many Glacier Valley

As the park has previously announced, the Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier Valley will be closed to public access during the summer of 2025 due to ongoing construction. The closure will greatly reduce the amount of available parking in Many Glacier Valley. The park is currently researching access alternatives for the valley in 2025. More information about 2025 visitor access options will be announced in a separate news release.

Vehicle reservations and entrance passes

Vehicle reservations will only be available on Recreation.gov, the Recreation.gov mobile app, or through the Recreation.gov Call Center (Reservation Line: 877-444-6777). Each of the specified areas of the park will require a separate reservation. Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Vehicle reservations will be available through two booking windows.



A portion of reservations will be available 120 days or approximately four months in advance, starting on February 12, 2025, at 8 a.m. MST on a rolling basis on Recreation.gov.

The remaining vehicle reservations will be available at 7 p.m. MDT for next-day entry starting on June 12, 2025.

In addition to a vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. A vehicle reservation does not include an entrance pass, and the park entrance pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park website frequently for updates and additional information.