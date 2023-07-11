Glacier Park International Airport secures federal money for expansion project

KALISPELL – U.S. Senator Jon Tester helped secure $7 million for an airport expansion project in Kalispell from this year’s government funding package.

The terminal expansion project at Glacier Park International Airport will nearly triple the current square footage to almost 200,000 square feet.

Sen. Tester says the funds are needed to keep expansion work on track.

“That airport is critically important to economic development, this is for apron expansion, as we get more and people, more and more planes flying in and out of Glacier Park International Airport, it’s just really important you got the infrastructure there to support them and that’s why it’s important.”

The first phase of the airport expansion project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.