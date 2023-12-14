Glacier Park International Airport terminal expansion project brings more changes

KALISPELL — The terminal expansion project at Glacier Park International Airport is continuing, and there are more changes to be aware of.

Part of the ticket lobby is now being impacted by construction and space is limited.



While the remainder of the ticketing area will be fully operational, airport officials are advising travelers to use airline online check-in services and arrive at least two hours ahead of flight departures to avoid long lines and reduce crowds in the ticket lobby.

Additionally, sidewalks adjacent to the airport will also be impacted in the coming weeks. People are asked to follow posted signs when entering and exiting the airport and walking to and from parking areas.