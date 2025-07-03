Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Glacier Park International Airport unveils new grand piano

Pianos in airports have become a new trend and can help travelers unwind with music.
Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell has unveiled a new grand piano in its terminal.
KALISPELL — Pianos in airports have become a new trend and can help travelers unwind with music, and now the Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell has one of its own.

The airport has gone through many changes and renovations within the past year so the administrative staff decided the piano would be a great addition to the new terminal.

Airport Director Rob Ratkowski started looking around local piano stores to see if any were available and sure enough, they found one.

“I had put feelers out to hear if any of the piano people in town, the tuners and technicians, had a lead on any good pianos to put in the building. We found this great grand piano at a good price and figured this was the one,” Ratkowski says.

The piano was added to the second floor of the terminal at the beginning of the week and is open for everyone who goes through airport security.

