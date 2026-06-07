Glacier Range Riders, Miracle League up for PLAY BALL Weekend clinic

KALISPELL — For the first time, the Glacier Range Riders and Range Riders Foundation teamed up with the Miracle League for the MLB's annual PLAY BALL Weekend, hosting dozens of kids and adults at Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell.

"Play Ball Weekend is about making sure that it's accessible, the sport is, for kids around any affiliated or partner league team," Scot Gladstone, the voice of the Range Riders, said.

Miracle League Director Jennifer Johnson described what makes the program unique.

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Range Riders and Miracle League unite for MLB Play Ball Weekend

"It's a free program for individuals with a special need or disability of any kind or severity," Johnson said.

Participants took part in skill stations before playing a game that featured bat flips and close calls. Miracle League player Dean Peterman described the experience in one word.

"Fun, really fun," Peterman said.

Range Riders players worked alongside Miracle League participants throughout the event, and the experience resonated with the players as well.

"Just getting to know every single kid here, they have an amazing heart, amazing energy," Glacier Range Riders infielder Edrick Felix said.

Pitcher Will Maynard said the event also brought his team closer together.

"You've got a bunch of different guys from a bunch of different parts of the country and then were all able to bond over something this, it's a great thing," Maynard said.

Johnson said events like this are crucial for giving individuals with disabilities or special needs the opportunity to play.

"These kids have just as much love for baseball, they might not have the same ability as their peers but they have the same desire to play and so opportunities like this allow them to have some normalcy in childhood and adulthood and get out here on the field," Johnson said.

Peterman had a message for anyone who wants to play.

"Try anything you want to do and be positive," Peterman said.