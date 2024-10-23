Great Fish Community Challenge raises $6.7M for local nonprofits

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded $6.68 million to 80 Flathead Valley nonprofits at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening.
This year’s Great Fish Match is the largest in the history of the challenge — 58% on the first $25,000 raised by each nonprofit — resulting in a maximum matching grant of $14,500 per organization, a news release states.
The Great Fish Match is made possible by Whitefish Community Foundation’s Circle of Giving and other donors who made a gift to the match fund during the campaign.
The Circle of Giving is Whitefish Community Foundation’s core group of donors who give $5,000 or more annually to support the grant programs and mission of the Foundation.
The Whitefish Community Foundation also awarded $129,950 in incentive grants and special awards, bringing the grand total awarded through this year’s Great Fish Community Challenge to an all-time high of $6,678,402.
A record 4,029 donors gave in the Challenge marking a 30% increase over last year.
“It’s inspiring to see so many new Flathead Valley donors get involved this year. The incredible growth in donors is a testament to the hard work and impact of our nonprofits that are improving local lives every day,” Whitefish Community Foundation President/CEO Alan Davis said. “Thank you to all the donors, nonprofits and local businesses who made this year’s record-breaking Challenge possible!”
More information from the Whitefish Community Foundation:
"The Great Fish Community Challenge is a charitable giving campaign that offers donors the opportunity to give to multiple organizations with one transaction. Whitefish Community Foundation organizes and administers the Challenge free of charge for qualifying nonprofits. The estimated cost of this year’s Challenge was approximately $372,000, a value of over $4,600 to each participating nonprofit. Since 2015, the Great Fish Community Challenge has raised nearly $35 million for 97 Flathead Valley charities."
"Whitefish Community Foundation presented numerous special awards Tuesday evening, including the $10,000 Great Fish Award given annually to an organization that demonstrates tremendous leadership and dedication toward advancing their mission and impacting the critical needs in local communities. Samaritan House was selected as the 2024 Great Fish Award recipient for the organization’s work to provide basic needs and shelter to unhoused community members while fostering self-respect and human dignity."
"KGEZ Radio received the Corporate Citizenship Award for their decades-long support of the Flathead Valley nonprofit community. Throughout the year, KGEZ invites local nonprofits into the studio for live, on-air interviews about their projects and programs. During the five weeks of the Challenge, KGEZ hosts John Hendricks and Robin Mitchell conducted live interviews with nearly every nonprofit in the campaign, spreading the word about their missions and connecting with donors. A $2,500 grant accompanied the award, which KGEZ directed to the Kalispell Education Foundation."
"In celebration of the 10th Great Fish Community Challenge, Whitefish Community Foundation selected two winners of the Connie Heckathorn “Cheers for Volunteers” Award to recognize their history of outstanding service to local nonprofits. Kyle Waterman of Kalispell was recognized for going above and beyond for Western Montana Mental Health Center, Samaritan House, Flathead County Suicide Task Force, Kalispell Daybreak Rotary and several other organizations. Additionally, Bigfork-area residents Bill and Sarah Dakin were recognized as a couple for their significant contributions of service to Gateway to Glacier Trails, Northwest Montana History Museum, Flathead Land Trust, Columbia Falls Academic Foundation, as well as city and county planning boards. A $2,500 grant accompanied each award, which Waterman directed to Samaritan House and the Dakins directed to the Flathead Warming Center."