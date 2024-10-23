Great Fish Community Challenge raises $6.7M for local nonprofits

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded $6.68 million to 80 Flathead Valley nonprofits at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening.

This year’s Great Fish Match is the largest in the history of the challenge — 58% on the first $25,000 raised by each nonprofit — resulting in a maximum matching grant of $14,500 per organization, a news release states.

The Great Fish Match is made possible by Whitefish Community Foundation’s Circle of Giving and other donors who made a gift to the match fund during the campaign.

The Circle of Giving is Whitefish Community Foundation’s core group of donors who give $5,000 or more annually to support the grant programs and mission of the Foundation.

The Whitefish Community Foundation also awarded $129,950 in incentive grants and special awards, bringing the grand total awarded through this year’s Great Fish Community Challenge to an all-time high of $6,678,402.

A record 4,029 donors gave in the Challenge marking a 30% increase over last year.

“It’s inspiring to see so many new Flathead Valley donors get involved this year. The incredible growth in donors is a testament to the hard work and impact of our nonprofits that are improving local lives every day,” Whitefish Community Foundation President/CEO Alan Davis said. “Thank you to all the donors, nonprofits and local businesses who made this year’s record-breaking Challenge possible!”

More information from the Whitefish Community Foundation: