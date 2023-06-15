Watch Now
Homeless community helps cleanup section of bypass in Kalispell

More than a dozen homeless individuals joined community members to help clean up a section of the bypass in Kalispell.
The goal of the cleanup event on June 15, 2023, was to make the Flathead a cleaner, healthier place while working alongside the homeless community.
KALISPELL - More than a dozen homeless individuals in the Flathead joined community members Thursday to help clean up a section of the bypass in Kalispell.

A homeless outreach team planned the event with trash bags being filled up in a hurry.

The goal was to make the Flathead a cleaner, healthier place working alongside the homeless community.

Travis White has used services provided at the Flathead Warming Center and now works at the homeless shelter.

He was happy to make a difference in his community.

“I enjoy helping people, I really do, love to help, love to give when I can,” said White.

Organizers hope to make the community cleanup a monthly event.

