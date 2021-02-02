Kalispell City Council approves temporary shelter for homeless request

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council approved an emergency solutions grant on Monday evening that aims to provide temporary shelter for the homeless in Kalispell who must quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana will use federally-allocated funds to purchase four extended-stay motel rooms for temporary shelter, meaning no additional taxpayer dollars for Kalispell residents.

Community Action Partnership Deputy Director Cassidy Kipp says the motel rooms would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a shelter or warming center setting.

She says the motel rooms would utilize walk-up access to minimize the possibility of contact with other guests and explained that multiple services in Kalispell would work together to provide healthcare and food for residents while in quarantine.

Supporters of the grant believe it is a win for the community.

“When you’re sick or you know thinking that you might be sick, having a safe warm place to put your head is really a pretty remarkable gift to be able to give someone,” Kipp said.

Kipp added that the motel will remain anonymous to protect the safety of all homeless residents being served.